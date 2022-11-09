San Rafael Honor Society Induction

By Hailee Barnett, San Rafael Middle School Student

On Nov. 2, 45 San Rafael students were inducted into the San Rafael Honor Society. The event started with the flag ceremony, led by Kyston Kay, the eight grade class president. After the pledge, five students performed talents. First off was Peyton Gardner. She performed a poem that she wrote herself; it was wonderful.

Next up, Annika Magnuson performed a dance solo, which was great! She had a lot of good moves. Morgan Mills followed with a flute solo that was very good! Then, McKlayne Beagley did some cool scooter tricks on his scooter! The last talent was Annie Johansen, showing off her awesome piano skills. The honor society officers then talked about the attributes that honor society members need to have.

Annika Magnuson, President, talked about scholarship. The vice president, Morgan Mills, talked about citizenship and service. Hailee Barnett, the reporter, talked about leadership. The secretary, Lizzy Roberts, talked about character. Then, Magnuson inducted the students into the society.

The students had to raise their right hands and pledge to maintain all these qualities in their lives. Mr. Gilbert finished up the program by telling the students how proud he was of them. He then handed each of the students a certificate. It was a wonderful night that all of the honor society members got to participate in.