San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 geography bee.

For the eighth graders, Jamison Christiansen claimed first place, Rylan Neff took second place and Megan Stilson finished in third. In seventh grade, Cody Howard earned first place, Morgan Mills took second and Ben Johansen ended in third.

Finally, in the sixth grade, Reese Olsen came out on top in first place while Cody Jewkes and Hailey Anderson received second and third place, respectively.