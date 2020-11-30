San Rafael Middle School Congratulates New Honor Society Members

On Tuesday, San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) made the announcement that they had new members formerly inducted into the middle school’s Honor Society.

These members are Maci Alton, Grace Bernard, Devon Byars, Hayden Christiansen, Madie Cummings, Dylan Deto, Paige Farley, Destiny Fausett, Jace Frandsen, Treven Gilbert, Kali Jensen, Charity Jewkes, Allison Johansen, Scott Johansen, West Johansen, Kallee Lake, Serinity LeRoy and Claire Lindsey.

Members do not stop there, however. Also included are Acelyn Migliori, Erika Morgan, Blake Olsen, Natalie Pace, Isabelle Perkins, Demi Pitchforth, Haivyn Pitchforth, Robert Russell, Bryndli Stevens, Kaitlyn Thomas, Abigail Valentine, David Waite, Presly White and Ty Yost.

These members were sworn into the society on Thursday, Nov. 19 by Lake, who is serving as the Honor Society President. The SRMS Honor Society advisors are Lara Barnett and Liza Roberts.