Dakota is the 13-year-old daughter of Heather and Ben Orgill of Orangeville. She participates in volleyball, track and field, yearbook/journalism and honor society. She is the captain of the volleyball team. Her favorite classes are FACS, art, history, and language arts. Her hobbies include volleyball, gymnastics, karate, piano, art and listening to music. In the future, she wants to work as a detective or a paramedic.