San Rafael Middle School Honor Society

By Danika Jewkes, Reporter

The honor society is pleased to have such great students in our school. These students have been asked to join honor society because they have been able to keep high standards and show good citizenship.

These amazing students are Vance Barker, Kenzie Christensen, Carmen Crawford, Javin Grange, Walker Hiatt, Lindey Hughes, Kamden Huntington, Danika Jewkes, Katie Johansen, Thomas Mesler, Ethan Mills, Leland Perez, Jaivery Pitchforth, Jaden Reed, Addison Scow, Drake Stilson and Nate Yost.

The honor society has two great advisors, Ms. Barnett and Mrs. Roberts. The officers for the honor society are as follows: President–Jaivery Pitchforth, Vice-President–Katie Johansen, Secretary–Kenzie Christensen, Reporter–Danika Jewkes. These students helped plan the program and participated in the ceremony.

All the members of the honor society are so talented. We had the privilege to hear three pianists: Jaivery Pitchforth, Lindey Hughes and Ethan Mills. We also got to see some beautiful pieces of artwork made by Addison Scow.

In the ceremony we learned about scholarship, citizenship, service, leadership and character. Our presidency talked about how great people, such as Aristotle, George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr and others have used these attributes in their lives. We learned that we are to be the examples at our school. We are to keep high standards and work hard.

At the completion of our program Mr. Gilbert gave some remarks, then we had delicious cookies.