Serinitty is the 13-year-old daughter of Anya and Brody LeRoy of Castle Dale. She participates in cheer, track, yearbook, honor choir and honor society. She loves her language arts and reading hour. She also loves digital literacy, FACS, and science. Her hobbies include softball, hanging out with friends and making good memories. She loves to dance and compete. In the future, she wants to attend college and have a family.