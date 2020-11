San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) announced on Thursday morning that one of their own students was chosen in Zions Bank’s “Pays For A’s” program.

Hadley Meccariello of SRMS had her name drawn out of 3,000 other students that had also been entered into the drawing for receiving A grades. From being chosen, Meccariello was awarded a $500 deposit into her account at Zions Bank.

“Thank you Zions Bank for supporting and encouraging our students,” SRMS shared.