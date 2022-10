Skylee is the 13-year-old daughter of Brett and Kristy Guymon of Clawson.

School Activities: Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Honor Society

School Leadership: Cross Country Team Captain

Favorite Classes: Journalism

Hobbies/Interests: Riding Horses, Hunting, hiking

Future Plans: I want to be an Aggie. I also want to be a doctor or therapist.

Other: I want to go on a mission.