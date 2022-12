Annika is the 13-year-old daughter of Shandy and Lee Magnuson of Castle Dale.

School Activities: Cheer Team

School Leadership: Cheer Captain, Honor Society President

Favorite Classes: Digital Literacy

Hobbies/Interests: Cheer, dance, piano, hanging out with buddies.

Future Plans: Complete high school while doing either cheer or drill. After that she wants to be a missionary.

Other: Do good things, love yourself, and Jesus loves you.