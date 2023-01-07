MenuMenu

San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

MILLS-MORGAN.jpg

Morgan is the 13-year-old daughter of Ashley and Ryan Mills of Ferron.

School Activities: Cross Country, Journalism, Track, Band, Honor Society

School Leadership: Honor Society Vice-President

Favorite Classes: Journalism, English, History

Hobbies/Interests: Running, Marching Band, Swim Team, Ferron youth City Council, Secretary of 4H Beef Club, Riding Horses, Jewelry Business, Babysitting Business, Pet Sitting Business

Future Plans: Become an Author  

Other: Loves any chance to serve her community and participate in community service projects.

