San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

Morgan is the 13-year-old daughter of Ashley and Ryan Mills of Ferron.
School Activities: Cross Country, Journalism, Track, Band, Honor Society
School Leadership: Honor Society Vice-President
Favorite Classes: Journalism, English, History
Hobbies/Interests: Running, Marching Band, Swim Team, Ferron youth City Council, Secretary of 4H Beef Club, Riding Horses, Jewelry Business, Babysitting Business, Pet Sitting Business
Future Plans: Become an Author
Other: Loves any chance to serve her community and participate in community service projects.