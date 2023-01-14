San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

Molly is the 14-year-old daughter of Melissa and Eric Staley of Orangeville.

School Activities: Track, Volleyball Manager, Honor Society

Favorite Classes: Math, Language Arts, History

Hobbies/Interests: I like to play with my dogs and hang out with my friends.

Future Plans: To go to BYU Hawaii and get a good degree. =To get a job that I like and to get payed good. To get married and start a family.

Other: I have all most 300 head of cows. We have a bunch of farms and animals. I

love to watch baseball and football. I have 1 sister and 1 brother.