Daytan is the 14-year-old daughter of Alexis and Collin Worwood of Ferron.

School Activities: Yearbook/Journalism, Honor Society

Favorite Classes: FACS

Hobbies/Interests: Stock show, 4-H, Jewelry Making, Crafting, Fashion

Future Plans: Go to college at SUU in Cedar City. Get a job in something with agriculture. Get married and be a mom.