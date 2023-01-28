San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

Devon is the 13-year-old son of Danielle and Doug Farley of Castle Dale.

School Activities: Cross Country, Honor Society, Student Council, Quiz Bowl, Wrestling

School Leadership: Student Council Activity Committee

Favorite Classes: Math and Band

Hobbies/Interests: Swim Team, Legos, Music, Board Games, Building Anything, Camping, Fishing, Hunting, Anything Outdoors.

Future Plans: I want to go on a mission, but I don’t know beyond that.

Other: He is caring, compassionate, helpful, a hard worker, friendly, funny and a good baker.