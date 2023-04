Daley is the 14-year-old daughter of Pennie and Slate Stewart of Emery.

School Activities: Cheer, cross country, journalism, honor society, track

School Leadership: Spirit Captain on cheer team

Favorite Classes: Journalism and FACS

Hobbies/Interests: Soccer, camping, riding horses, ATV rides, baking, spending time with friends and family.

Future Plans: Serve an LDS mission, attend BYU, get married in the LDS temple and have 2-4 kids

Other: I have 5 siblings and I am the only girl.