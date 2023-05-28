San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

Maddex is the 14-year-old son of Mekette and Ben Taney of Ferron. He has a 3.75 GPA.

School Activities: Football, track, intramurals, baseball, and basketball. He is also on Honor Society.

Favorite Classes: Art and PE

Hobbies/Interests: Maddex enjoys doing anything outdoors or athletic. He likes to hunt, fish, camp, ride tote goats with friends, and enjoys playing and traveling with his baseball and basketball teams.

Future Plans: Maddex would love to graduate high school, serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and then get his pilot’s license.

Other: Maddex enjoys spending time with his brothers and dog Drea.