James is the 13-year-old son of Shawna and Ben Carroll of Castle Dale. He has a 3.75 GPA.

School Activities: Choir and most Band parties/events. He is also on Honor Society

Favorite Classes: Science. Pretty interesting to understand things at an atomic level.

Hobbies/Interests: Airsoft, military items (SWAT, Branches, that stuff) Anything tactical.

Future Plans: Become a teacher, SWAT officer, or Police Officer

Other: “I like turtles, and I like trains.”–2015