San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

Javin is the son of Brindy and Mike Grange of Ferron. He participates in cross country, student council, drama club and honor society. He is the 8th grade class president. His favorite classes are art, science, CCA and language arts. His hobbies are drawing, reading, painting, collecting Funko Pops, and Legos. He plans to serve an LDS mission and go to college to become a doctor. Javin is a very kind and motivated student. He has maintained straight A’s throughout 6th and 7th grade and plans to work hard his 8th grade year to keep his 4.0 streak.