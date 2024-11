Kamden Huntington – 8th Grade

Kamden is the son of Heather and Kade Huntington of Ferron. He participates in cross country, basketball, golf and honor society. His favorite class at school is PE. His hobbies include hunting, playing video games, fishing, ATV rides, dirt bikes, and hanging out with friends. In the future, he would like to own a business building PCs or become one of the Pros amongst Fortnite. He would like to move to Clawson and build a house on his property.