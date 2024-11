Ethan Mills – 8th Grade

Ethan is the son of Ashley and Ryan Mills of Ferron. He participates in cross country, battle of the books, honor society and track. He is a member of the student council. His favorite classes are shop, keyboarding, band and language arts. His interests include swim team, stock show, and he owns his own business. In the future, he wants to go to college and do missionary work. He also enjoys reading.