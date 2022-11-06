San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week

Hailee is the 14-year-old daughter of Lara Barnett of Castle Dale and Jake Barnett of Ogden. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Volleyball Team, Basketball Team, Track Team, Quiz Bowl, Honor Society, Reader’s Club, Journalism, Honor Band

School Leadership: Volleyball Team Captain, 8th Grade Activity Committee, Honor Society Reporter

Favorite Classes: PE and Journalism

Hobbies/Interests: Watching Netflix, Piano, Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Yardwork

Future Plans: Go on a Mission, Go to College, Become a Teacher