San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Allison Jeffs

Jeffs-Allison.jpg

Allison is the daughter of Jaclyn and Brett Jeffs of Castle Dale.

School Activities:   Volleyball, basketball and honor society

School Leadership: Volleyball Team Captain

Favorite Classes:    FACS and Yearbook

Hobbies/Interests: Softball, goat tying, breakaway, stock shows, ranching and hunting

Future Plans: She wants to be a veterinarian and live in a barndominium on a farm

Other: She qualified in softball championship, won a 1st place belt buckle in goat tying and won a rate of gain buckle with her show steer at the SEUJLS
