Annie is the 14-year-old daughter of Andrea and Brock Johansen of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, Volleyball and Student Council

School Leadership: 8th Grade Activities Committee

Favorite Classes: Band, Chorus and Language Arts

Hobbies/Interests: Animals, Riding Horses, Writing, and Music

Future Plans: I am planning to attend BYU and have a family