Claire is the daughter of Janell and Kyle Beagley of Castle Dale. She has a 3.9 GPA. She participates in yearbook, honor society and she is the volleyball manager. Her favorite classes are yearbook, FACS and language arts. Her hobbies include piano, photography, hiking and baking. She has her own cookie delivery business. In the future, she wants to be a teacher, a mom and own her own business.