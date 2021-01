Erika is the 13-year-old daughter of Kristie and Christopher Morgan of Ferron. She participates in yearbook, volleyball, basketball, quiz bowl and honor society. Her favorite classes are history and English, as well as art and FACS. She loves to spend time with family, watch TV and unwind on the couch. She also loves practicing for sports. She is not sure what she wants to do in the future, but is thinking of becoming a teacher or something that involves helping people.