San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Hallie Frandsen

Hallie is the daughter of Amanda and Jake Frandsen of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Cross country, basketball, track and field, honor society, yearbook

School Leadership: Cross country captain

Favorite Classes: Language Arts, yearbook

Hobbies/Interests: Dancing, swimming, softball, beauty pageants, mountain biking, four-wheeling, paddle boarding and rafting down rivers.

Future Plans: After graduating high school, she plans to dance for BYU, USUE, or Ballet West through college. She wants to go to college to become an elementary or middle school teacher. After college, she plans to get married in an LDS temple and start a family and have 3 kids.