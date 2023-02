Haven is the 13-year-old daughter of Angela and Todd Huntington of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA.

School Activities: Cross country, Yearbook, Honor Society, Track, Quiz Bowl

Favorite Classes: Yearbook and Math

Hobbies/Interests: Running, playing board games, baking, hanging out with family and friends, camping.

Future Plans: After high school, I want to go to BYU Hawaii or U of U. Maybe after a year, go on a mission or study something medical.