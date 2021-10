Jamison is the 13-year-old son of ShaLane and Ross Christiansen of Emery. He participates in cross country, track, battle of the books, quiz bowl and honor society. His favorite class is language arts. His hobbies include reading, video games, Dungeons and Dragons and swimming. In the future, he wants to get a good job and have a family while living in Emery. He is the oldest child and always helps his mom with his little brothers.