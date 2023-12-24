Kate is the daughter of Jessica and Blake Greenhalgh of Ferron.
School Activities: Honor Society, student council, track and field
School Leadership: Student Council Activity Committee
Favorite Classes: PE, Language Arts, shop, early morning devotional
Hobbies/Interests: Reading, volleyball, riding dirt bikes, hiking, petal bikes
Future Plans: Go to high school and get married
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Kate Greenhalgh
