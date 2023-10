Luke is the son of Diane and Shane Jensen of Castle Dale.

School Activities: Honor Society, cross country, track, soccer intramurals, battle of the books, quiz bowl and spelling bee

Favorite Classes: Math, science, art, woodshop, yearbook, FACS, and PE

Hobbies/Interests: Soccer, video games, reading and running

Future Plans: –To finish school, go on a mission and be a pilot

Other: He skipped a grade