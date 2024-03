Macee is the daughter of McKenzie and Chance Garrison. She lives in Castle Dale.

Favorite Classes: Art, Choir, Digital Literacy

Hobbies/Interests: Drawing, making crafts, riding 4 wheelers and spending time at the cabin in Joe’s Valley, playing volleyball and hanging out with friends

Future Plans: To become a vet, an artist, or a makeup artist.

Other: Macee is kind and friendly to everyone. She loves to talk! She enjoys watching Heartland and Outerbanks!