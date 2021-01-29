San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Natalie

Natalie is the 13-year-old daughter of Suzette and Jeremy Pace of Ferron. She participates in cheer and yearbook. She is one of the cheer captains for her team. She loves history, math and also PE. Her favorite things to do outside of school are cabling, hanging with friends and reading. Napping is also something that she loves to do. After she graduates high school early, she wants to go to Dixie State for a year and hopefully be on the Raging Red Performance Team. At some point, she would like to go to BYU and get degrees in math and history.