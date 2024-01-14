San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Rebecca Jewkes

Rebecca is the daughter of Candice and Bryant Jewkes of Castle Dale.

School Activities: Band, Journalism

School Leadership: School Activities:

Favorite Classes: Band, art, history and language arts

Hobbies/Interests: I like to read a lot, draw, writing, play my French horn, and do anything creative.

Future Plans: I want border collies and at most 2 kids. I want to get a good job and live in a decent sized colonial style house.

Other: I am in marching band and pep band. I was able to march in the Days of 47 parade and had a lot of fun.