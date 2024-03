Ryden is the son of Nichole and Dylan Larsen of Castle Dale

School Activities: School Dances

Favorite Classes: Shop and PE

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, shed horn hunting, snowmobiling, running heavy equipment, boating, riding around on my pit bike, hanging out at our Mohrland property

Future Plans: After I graduate high school, I want to work towards owning a construction/land clearing business. I would like to buy some property, build a house, start a farm and get married.