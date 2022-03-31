San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week | Tyler Daley

Tyler is the 14-year-old son of Alison and Steven Daley of Castle Dale. He participates in football, golf, intramurals and basketball. He is a captain of the football team. He enjoys PE, math, science, and woodshop. His hobbies include dirt bike riding, legos, rc cars, swimming, baseball and fixing things. In the future, he hopes to go on a mission, go to college and become a doctor or an engineer. He also wants to become a husband and father one day. He wants everyone to know that San Rafael ROCKS!!