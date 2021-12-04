San Rafael Middle School’s Student of the Week | Molly Christiansen

Molly is the 13-year-old daughter of Abbie and Kent Christiansen of Emery. She participates in quiz bowl, track, honor society, and is the wrestling manager. She is the 8th grade class Vice-President. Her favorite subjects are yearbook/journalism and reading. Her hobbies include riding horses, planting a garden in the summer and quilting. She loves to find funny or inspirational quotes. She likes to cook or bake and she loves to braid hair. In the future, she wants to go to college and get a degree in something she finds interesting. She wants to get married in the temple and have a family. She also wants everyone to know that she loves her hoodies.