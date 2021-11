Addison is the 13-year-old daughter of Shannon and Merrial Johansen of Castle Dale. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. She participates in cheer and honor society. She is the honor society Vice-President. Her favorite classes are PE, FACS, Journalism and Digital Literacy. Her hobbies include dance, gymnastics, volleyball, the Nutcracker and being kind to others. In the future, she wants to go to Dixie State and become an actress.