Bryndli is the 13-year-old daughter of Rose and Kurt Stevens from Ferron. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. She participates in basketball, track, cross country, honor society and rodeo. Her favorite class is language arts, but she also likes math. Some of her hobbies include riding and training horses, barrel racing, spending time with family and reading. In the future, she plans on going to college and probably becoming a teacher.