Carter is the 14-year-old son of McKette and Jesse Sitterud of Orangeville. He participates in track and honor society. His favorite classes are language arts, coding, shop and math. His hobbies include karate (he is almost a black belt), Dungeons and Dragons, gaming, camping and hiking. In the future, he wants to go to college and do engineering or human services and go on a mission. He is a hard worker, always tries his best, smart, short and funny.