Hadley is the 13-year-old daughter of Melinda and Matthew Meccariello of Ferron. She participates in the Honor Society and is the Honor Society Secretary. Her favorite classes are Science and Digital Literacy. She enjoys spending time with her goats, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her family. She plans to attend Utah State University and get a Bachelor’s Degree in an Agriculture related field. Hadley is a twin to Hazen.