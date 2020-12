Haivyn is the 13-year-old of Janis Maag and Cole Pitchforth of Ferron. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. She participates in volleyball, basketball, math team, battle of the books, track, quiz bowl and honor society. Her favorite classes are math, PE, art and history. She enjoys riding horses, singing and playing the piano. In the future, she wants to go to college and become an exotic veterinarian. She has 2 sisters and a brother.