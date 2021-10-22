San Rafael Middle School’s Student of the Week | Illyria Mason

Illyria is the 13-year-old daughter of Liberty Mason of Emery. She is a Bulldogs cheerleader and is in the honor society. She regularly wins medals at cross country. She really enjoys staying in shape with her PE classes and loves learning cool skills in FACS. She is a collector of miniature things and is a crazy-fun prankster. She makes friends easily and always has fun plans up her sleeve. She dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She is a one-of-a-kind person. She is funny, smart, loyal and bold.