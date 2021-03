Jace is the 13-year-old son of Amanda and Jake Frandsen of Castle Dale. He maintains a 4.0 GPA. He participates in basketball, cross country, track, quiz bowl, math team, battle of the books and honor society. He is the co-captain of the cross country team. His favorite classes are math and chorus. His hobbies include basketball, baseball, swim and piano. In the future, he wants to be an accountant.