Lydia is the 13-year-old daughter of Chelsea and Chase Behling of Ferron. She participates in cheer and honor society. She is a cheer officer. Her favorite classes are History and Language Arts. Her hobbies include riding horses, singing, drawing and dancing. In the future she wants to go to college and dance there. She is a very kind and genuine person. She enjoys hunting and riding horses with her dad. She is a very talented singer, dancer and artist.