Maci is the 13-year-old daughter of Kari and Shawn Alton of Orangeville. She participates in volleyball, basketball, track, yearbook and honor society. Her favorite classes are digital literacy, woodshop and language arts. She is the 8th grade Vice-President. Her interests include hunting, camping, and basketball. After high school, she plans to go on an LDS mission, go to college, become a surgeon and then get married.