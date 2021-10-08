San Rafael Middle School’s Student of the Week | Mason Trout

Mason is the 13-year-old son of Amanda and Chuck Lawrence of Castle Dale. He participates in football and basketball. He is one of two baritone players in the entire school. He loves to read and learn which helps him do well in Quiz Bowl and Battle of the Books. He is a natural leader. He looks out for the underdog and is always smiling! Even though lunch is his favorite hour of school, he enjoys science and math. He is hoping to compete on the math team again this year. He enjoys hunting, camping, hiking, creating and playing video games, visiting family and playing the piano. He wants to graduate high school with his associate’s degree and then serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is not sure what he wants to be when he grows up, but he will be successful in whatever path he takes. He is the best older brother anyone could have. He is the best example and has many attributes to look up to. He is always willing to help others and would give the shirt off his back. His parents sure love him and are proud of the person he is.