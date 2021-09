Zander is the 13 year old son of Luci and Kirk Robinson of Castle Dale. He maintains a 4.0 GPA. He participates in football, cross country, basketball, track, honor society, and yearbook. His favorite classes are math, digital literacy, PE, and shop. His hobbies include skiing, hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers with his family and watching and playing all kinds of sports. In the future, he wants to serve a mission for his church, go to BYU, become a welder and then an engineer.