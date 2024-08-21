San Rafael RAC Meet with BLM with Recommendations for Travel Management Plan

By Julie Johansen

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council (RAC) met on August 14 at the Community Center in Orangeville. The previous day, they had toured the Swell to look at routes, networks and resources to help with their discussions and recommendations for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Wednesday’s meeting began at 8:30 a.m. with a welcome and introductions by Council Chairman Kent Wilson and the BLM. The new district manager, Elijah Waters, was introduced to the group and attended the meetings.

The first presentation “Getting to Yes – Conflict Resolution” was presented by Marcia deChadenedes with the BLM. The purpose of this session was to engage in civil discourse and conflict resolution. Following this presentation was a review and brief discussion about the previous day’s field trip. This discussion was chaired by Kyle Beagley, acting Area Manager.

Jaydon Mead then gave a summary of the public comments the BLM has received regarding the San Rafael Travel Management Plan, highlighting comments about the Recreation Areas created by the Dingell Legislation. The next overview was of the current dispersed and developed camping areas and their potential effect on the area. Different management options were also considered. This was led by Bridget Murray, BLM.

The RAC council members then took some time to discuss and review the previous topics that the BLM had presented. Maps were available to study and preview as they began to make recommendations to the BLM.

Following a lunch break the Resource Management Plan, preliminary alternatives were present to the council by Molly Hocanson. A public comment period then opened, although there was no one from the public in attendance.

The council continued to question and study maps before voting on specific recommendations to the BLM. Some recommendations included seasonal closure in some areas for big horn sheep, eliminating ACEC (Areas of critical environmental concern) in recreational areas with the exception of heritage sites like Temple Mountain, Copper Globe and Swasey Cabin, rock art sites and mining claims.

The council will study dispersed camping in the Swell and continue to make recommendations at the next RAC meeting.