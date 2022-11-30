SAN RAFAEL SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT BOARD VACANCIES

Notice is hereby given that the San Rafael Special Service District has unanimously voted to amend the Bylaws of the San Rafael Special Service District Board. This amendment allows the San Rafael Special Service District Board to be composed of seven (7) Trustees.

The San Rafael Special Service District Board is seeking four (4) citizens interested in serving a four (4) year term on the San Rafael Special Service District Board. The purpose of the San Rafael Special Service District Board is to govern the San Rafael Special Service District and be its policy making body to the fullest extent permitted by law (U.C.A. 17D-1-301)

Citizens interested in being appointed to the San Rafael Special Service District Board must be a registered voter and either reside in or own property within the unincorporated areas of Emery County. (Unincorporated= Outside City Limits)

Interested applicants must fill out and submit an SRSSD Approved Volunteer Form. Volunteer Forms must be received by end of business (5:00 p.m.) on Friday, December 9, 2022. Forms are available at www.srerc.org

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 30 and December 7, 2022.