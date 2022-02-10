San Rafael Students Participate in Job Shadow Day

San Rafael Middle School Press Release

San Rafael Middle School College and Career Awareness students recently participated in the statewide job shadow day. To correspond with Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, the students had the opportunity to shadow an adult for a day of work. This day provides the students a chance to discover what it is like to be at work for a day.

Some students discovered that the job they shadowed was fun and perhaps it would be a career that would interest them. Other students discovered that the jobs they shadowed were something they would not want to pursue. Overall, the students had good experiences learning about different career choices.

Haven Huntington, who shadowed a dentist, said, “My dad showed me what all the different tools did and the benefits. It was such a fun day!”

“At the end of the day, I learned that I could not be an elementary teacher,” Hailee Barnett said. “Thanks to Mrs. Huggard for letting me come and job shadow her. I had a blast and learned a lot of new things.”

Elly Stilson shadowed an elementary school teacher and said, “A few things I learned is you have to be very patient, kind, caring, good at listening and smart. Mrs. Cosby is the perfect kindergarten teacher. Even though it was really fun, I don’t want to be a kindergarten teacher.”