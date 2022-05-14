San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council to Host Field Tour and Public Meeting

Press Release

On May 24 and 25, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will host a field tour and an in-person meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council (Council) to demonstrate the importance of public partnerships in sustainably managing public lands.

“We appreciate the members of the Council volunteering their time to make recommendations concerning the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area to the Bureau,” said Green River District Manager Lance Porter.

The public is invited to join the Council on a field tour of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area on May 24, 2022. The tour will begin at 8:30 a.m., and meet at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The tour will conclude at 5:00 p.m. To participate in the field tour or request additional information, please contact Angela Hawkins, public affairs officer, at (435) 781-2774 or ahawkins@blm.gov, no later than Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and meals. Individuals who need special assistance, such as sign language interpretation and other reasonable accommodations, should also contact Hawkins. The field tour will follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance regarding social distancing.

An in-person public meeting will be held at the Emery County Courthouse on May 25, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Individuals that prefer to participate virtually must register at https://tinyurl.com/bdcs6npn. Registrants will receive a link and phone numbers to join the meeting. Please contact us for reasonable accommodations to participate. Agenda topics for the May 25 meeting will include wild horse and burro management and special recreation permits. The final agenda and meeting information will be posted on the Council’s webpage two weeks before the meeting at https://go.usa.gov/xzfRJ.

A half-hour comment period, during which the public may address the Council, will take place on May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may also be sent prior to the meeting to the BLM Green River District, Attn: Lance Porter, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078, or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov.

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area encompasses roughly 217,000 acres of BLM-managed public land designated by the John D. Dingell. Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019. The “Swell” features magnificent badlands of brightly colored and wildly eroded sandstone formations, deep canyons, and giant plates of stone tilted upright through massive geologic upheaval. Visitors are able to discover petroglyphs and a rich history, while outdoor recreationists enjoy hiking, biking, four-wheel driving, horseback riding, canyoneering and river running at the Swell. The Cedar Mountain Day Use Overlook provides a panoramic view of the area, and the Little Grand Canyon and Buckhorn Wash Pictograph Panel are popular stops. More information about the area can be found at https://www.blm.gov/visit/san-rafael-swell-recreation-area.